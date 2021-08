Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon of Team Australia has made history in Tokyo as the second woman to ever win seven medals during a single Olympic Games — the first was USSR gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952. She is the most decorated Olympic swimmer at the Tokyo Games. Among Emma's medals, she won her first individual Olympic gold medal in the women's 100m freestyle, during which she set an Olympic record of 51.96. McKeon then went on to win her second individual gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle where she set another Olympic record of 23.81. As a teammate, McKeon was a part of Australia's world-record-breaking women's 4x200m freestyle relay, set an Olympic record in the women's 4x100m medley relay, and set a world record in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.