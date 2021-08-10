Cancel
Masks required for all visitors in Dakota County buildings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks will be required for all visitors in Dakota County buildings starting Wednesday, Aug. 11. The board of commissioners passed a resolution to require masks indoors following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommendations and Dakota County Public Health advice. All visitors must wear masks regardless of their vaccination status....

