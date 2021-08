As cases of the Delta variant continue to rise, those late summer and fall concert tickets we all rushed to purchase months ago suddenly feel a little more precarious. Artists like Fall Out Boy and Counting Crows have been forced to cancel shows after members of their touring parties tested positive for COVID-19, while others like Bright Eyes and Stevie Nicks have scrapped planned tour dates out of an abundance of caution. New Orleans recently canceled the 2021 edition of Jazz Fest due to the high case numbers in Louisiana. If things continue on this trajectory, we could be headed for another live music drought. But is there anything that can be done to avoid it?