Mental Health

Study: Some Ways of Coping With COVID Stress Are Healthier Than Others

Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 6 days ago
A new study found that mentally reframing your situation, or cognitive reappraisal, may not be helpful in dealing with stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Using this coping strategy led some to be less compliant with safety precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing. Researchers did find that...

Verywell Health

Verywell Health

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

Public HealthNeuroscience News

Coping With COVID-19 Stress Through Music

Summary: Many people listen to music to alleviate stress in their lives, this is especially true in the time of COVID. A new study reports people who experienced an increase in negative emotion during lockdown listened to music to relieve feelings of depression, stress, and fear. Those with a more positive state of mind turned to music as a replacement for social interaction.
KidsPosted by
Verywell Health

Long COVID Is Uncommon in Children, Study Finds

Since early July, hospitalizations for children with COVID-19 have slowly climbed nationwide, likely due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. But rising cases don't necessarily equate to severe infections in children. In fact, lingering symptoms after a COVID-19 infection—also called long COVID—are not common in children, according to new research.
Public HealthPosted by
Verywell Health

Study: Cholesterol Drug May Reduce COVID-19 Infection by 70%

In a preliminary study, researchers found that a drug used to treat cholesterol may reduce COVID-19 infection by as much as 70%.﻿﻿. Scientists tested whether various drugs that are already on the market for other uses may reduce COVID-19 infection. They found that fenofibrate, a licensed drug typically used to lower abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood, appears to be effective at inhibiting COVID-19 in a laboratory.
Personal FinanceThrive Global

Coping with Financial Stress

People always think about money when they’re feeling overwhelmed, and it’s no surprise considering the economy. However, there are plenty of ways to ease your worries and regain control over your finances during these challenging times by using some tried-and-true tricks that have been around for years. For example, you can create a budget, so you know how much is coming in at any given time – as well as what needs to be paid out each month or week; this will help keep things running smoothly even if something unexpected comes up like an emergency trip home from school on Thanksgiving break!
Mental HealthMedical News Today

COVID-19 and mental health: The impact

A systematic review of research into the mental health issues that frontline healthcare workers and others experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic finds that the burden of mental health symptoms is high. The report includes the effects of the pandemic on healthcare workers, children and adolescents, and COVID-19 patients with other...
KidsSeattle Times

Children’s mental health badly harmed by pandemic. Therapy is hard to find

From June of last year to late this past spring, an average of five children a week were being admitted to the medical school’s teaching hospital at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., after overdosing on medications such as acetaminophen, opiates, antidepressants and even Ritalin. John Diamond and his colleagues...
Mental Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Stressed out by school? Make a plan and take care of your mental and physical health

Stress is a fact of life on college campuses. Stress can be beneficial if it motivates you, but it can also wear you down. Depression is more serious and long-lasting than stress, and requires a different kind of help. The good news is that depression is a highly treatable condition. However, it's not something you can snap out of by yourself, so it's important to get help.
HealthNeuroscience News

High BMI Causes Depression, Both Physical and Social Factors Play a Role

Summary: Both physical and social factors play significant roles in depression and reports of poor wellbeing associated with obesity. A largescale new study provides further evidence that being overweight causes depression and lowers wellbeing and indicates both social and physical factors may play a role in the effect. With one...
Mental Healthhumblemusings.com

4 Tips for How to Overcome Anxiety Attack

Anxiety describes the varied ways in which our bodies react to stress, and is usually characterized as a sense of worry, apprehension, or fear about what is to come. Oftentimes, experiencing anxiety is normal. Going for a job interview, preparing for a presentation at work, or a first date can all cause anxiety in almost anyone.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

