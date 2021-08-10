Governor Pritzker calls fatal shooting of Chicago police officer ‘outrageous’

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker said the family of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French deserve to have the entire state grieve for her. The 29-year-old officer was shot and killed on Saturday night during a routine traffic stop. After a struggle, police say Emonte Morgan shot French’s partner three times, then when French came to his aid, he shot and killed her. The Chicago Police Department’s Facebook page said that French’s wounded partner remained in “hospital fighting for his life.”