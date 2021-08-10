Banner Elk Town Council considers public hearings, clarifies ordinances
BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council has a busy autumn ahead after approving many requests for public hearings in the future. Up for consideration are a petition for annexation of two properties located between High Country Square and the entrance to Bear Run, the renewed contract for the Board of Elections, a zoning request on two parcels of land across the street from the Banner Elk Elementary School under contract by the Keusters and two ordinances amendments.www.averyjournal.com
