Banner Elk, NC

Banner Elk Town Council considers public hearings, clarifies ordinances

By Marisa Mecke marisa.mecke@mountaintimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council has a busy autumn ahead after approving many requests for public hearings in the future. Up for consideration are a petition for annexation of two properties located between High Country Square and the entrance to Bear Run, the renewed contract for the Board of Elections, a zoning request on two parcels of land across the street from the Banner Elk Elementary School under contract by the Keusters and two ordinances amendments.

