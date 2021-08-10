JOB-SEEKING? West Seattle YMCA hiring fair Saturday

The West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) is one of six regional Y’s with hiring fairs this Saturday. You’ll find, the Y tells us, “on-the-spot interviews, prizes, food, and fun” as well as the opportunity to “take advantage of our limited-time sign-on incentives of up to $600!” The Y says working with them is your chance to “be a changemaker.” The local hiring fair is at the main West Seattle branch in The Triangle, 36th SW and SW Snoqualmie, 10 am-1 pm this Saturday (August 14th). Job openings in the region include Day Camp Counselors, Resident Camp Counselors, Lifeguards, Swim Instructors, Early Education Teachers, more. If you can’t go to the hiring fair, you can also apply right now at seattleymca.org/jobs.