Accessory Dwelling Units

How Holladay is Helping Create a Livable Community for All Ages. An important piece of housing legislation passed the 2021 General Session that impacts Holladay City, HB82 which is known as the Internal Accessory Dwelling Unit (IADU) bill. This bill was sponsored by Representative Ward and according to him, the intent of the legislation is to assist Utah’s housing supply problem by allowing homeowners to rent the basement apartments inside their single-family homes.