Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

'We've arrived,' Experts see climate change's hand prints all over Detroit's summer of severe weather

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT - Since June 1, 2021, Southeast Michigan has seen more than 80 severe weather warnings. Normally, the region gets 97 of those alerts in a single year. But Metro Detroit's summer has been anything but normal. It came with 13 tornado warnings, 64 severe thunderstorm warnings, and four flash flood warnings. We’ve almost doubled the number of alerts from 2019. In 2018, only 15 alerts were issued the entire year.

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Detroit River#Weather And Climate#Extreme Weather#Michigan State University#The United Nation#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Afghanistan's president flees the country as Taliban moves to take Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban, who for hours had been on the outskirts of Kabul, announced soon...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

US forward Carli Lloyd announces retirement

Carli Lloyd made it official Monday and announced her retirement from soccer. The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career. Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the U.S team’s 4-3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy