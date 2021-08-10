Flood Advisory issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morgan The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Morgan County in east Tennessee * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sunbright, Rugby State Park and Rugby.