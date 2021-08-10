Cancel
Darlington, SC

PolyQuest promotes Nettles and Willingham

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. — PolyQuest Inc., the leading distributor of PET resins and manufacturer of recycled PET resins in North America, which has a plant in Darlington, announces the promotion of Ryan Nettles and Brad Willingham to senior vice presidents. Joining PolyQuest in 2006, Nettles has demonstrated exceptional leadership of the company’s manufacturing and warehousing operations. With his oversight, the company has grown its recycled production capacity to over 160 million pounds per year and has become the trusted provider of RPET flake, RPET resins, and toll processor of waste streams to our customers. In his new role as Senior Vice President – Operations & Recycle, he will continue to lead PolyQuest’s operational and recycling efforts, contributing to strategic initiatives with business partners, enhancing product quality and performance while also driving continuous improvement across the company’s recycling division. Willingham joined PolyQuest in 2014, leading the development of new business for the company. During his tenure, he has expanded PolyQuest’s footprint into the specialty PET, post-industrial rPET, polystyrene, and polypropylene markets. With exceptional fundamentals in the technical aspects of the company’s products and astute knowledge of market fundamentals, he has generated incremental value for the business partners of PolyQuest. In his new role as Senior Vice President – Business Development, he will continue to drive growth into new products and markets for PolyQuest. “Ryan and Brad have both exhibited outstanding leadership within our company,” says Tod Durst, President of PolyQuest. “Their consistent interface with customers, suppliers, and other business partners is consistent with our core values and a primary reason we have been able to successfully expand our business over the last decade. There is tremendous opportunity for PolyQuest to continue to grow in a variety of areas including the distribution of virgin polyethylene resins and enhancement of our well-established business in recycled PET with Ryan and Brad at the forefront of realizing our true growth potential.” PolyQuest (www.polyquest.com) is a privately held company headquartered in Wilmington, N.C., with facilities in Darlington and Farmingdale, N.Y., and a European office in Austria.

