The New York Mets had a solid first half. Things were going reasonably well, and clearly, management decided to bank on what they had. Javy Baez was their big deadline acquisition. Baez played in 10 games and was hitting .171 when he left with yet another injury. Francisco Lindor, who is in clear offensive decline as I’ve pointed out before, still isn’t close, so the Mets are now going with Jonathan Villar, and Kevin Pillar in big spots down the stretch, and they’re just backups, really good ones, but they can’t shoulder the load and as we all thought, this west coast swing has put a major dent in the Mets season. It’s not over, but management has done very little to keep this team going.