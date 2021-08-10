Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Film Preserves 2021 La Fiesta Pequena

By Bonnie Carroll
Santa Barbara Edhat
 4 days ago

The 2021 Old Spanish Days Fiesta scheduled for August 4-8 became a quick change and cancel challenge for the Old Spanish Days board and La Presidente, Stephanie Petlow. Due to pandemic restrictions many of the scheduled events for this year were cancelled, including the 750 horse El Desfile historico traditional parade, children's parade, Noche de Ronda in the Courthouse Sunken Garden, El Mercado De La Guerra and the public viewing of La Fiesta Pequena on the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission.

