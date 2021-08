If you’re a renter having trouble paying your rent, utilities, or other housing costs, or if you’re a landlord trying to stay afloat with tenants during the pandemic, there is help available. Through the American Rescue Plan, billions of dollars in assistance – to help renters stay housed and help landlords cover missed payments and underpayments – has been made available through state, local, and tribal government agencies, including the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and others.