New York City, NY

Penelope Cruz's 'Parallel Mothers' to close New York Film Festival as 2021 main slate is announced

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — A buzzy new movie starring Penelope Cruz will close out this fall’s New York Film Festival in the annual event’s big return to a live format. “Parallel Mothers,” which stars Cruz in a story about trauma and motherhood, was named the festival’s closing night selection as the entire main slate of 32 films was unveiled Tuesday.

