Penelope Cruz's 'Parallel Mothers' to close New York Film Festival as 2021 main slate is announced

The collaboration of Hollywood stars and European art-house directors in films like “Annette” is part of a tradition that stretches back to the founding of the modern cinema, starting with the collaboration of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini in such films as “Stromboli” and “Voyage to Italy.” The convergence of Bergman’s star power and Hollywood mythology with Rossellini’s documentary-like methods and intellectually acute dramas proved revelatory for both. The films they made together were widely hated by established critics who’d celebrated Rossellini’s earlier films, yet they inspired a new generation of critics who were soon to be filmmakers—those of the French New Wave. The method proved all the more surprising—and equally revelatory—in the midcareer work of another of the prime European filmmakers, Ingmar Bergman, who is one of the greatest directors of actors. For his 1971 film, “The Touch,” for instance (streaming on the Criterion Channel, iTunes, and other services), he included—along with two of his most frequent and inspired collaborators, Bibi Andersson and Max von Sydow—the American star Elliott Gould, who was one of the biggest stars of the time. The results were similarly inspired, similarly revelatory—and similarly controversial among critics who’d turned Bergman into a virtual American art-house cult.