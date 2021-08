In the world of rare whiskey and bourbon, an outstanding bottle that's been aged for a considerable period of time tends to fetch the highest prices. For example, the Macallan Fine and Rare 60 Year Old auctioned in 2019, took the title of most expensive whiskey in the world going for just under $2 million (via Elite Traveler). While the priciest bottles tend to be attention-grabbing, there is one bottle that is just as interesting thanks to its puzzling history. In April 2021, Skinner Auctioneers opened up what they called "the oldest currently known whiskey bottle" to bids (via Food & Wine).