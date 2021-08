In accordance with Maine Revised Statutes Annotated, Title 30-A, Section 2104 as amended, notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing on an Order to submit proposed Charter amendments to the voters at the November 2, 2021,Regular Municipal Election, will be held by the Lewiston City Council in the Council Chambers, Lewiston City Hall, 27 Pine Street, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm or as soon thereafter as it may be heard. Any interested resident may appear and will be given the opportunity to be heard before final action on said Order. Note: Deletions of the existing Charter provisions are struck through, additions are underlined. Proposed Changes in Legal Ad.