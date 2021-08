Fall TV season is fast-approaching with the return of New Amsterdam, and it's already clear that Season 4 is going to serve up even more complications than were already set up in the third season finale. And that's saying something! A new character is on the way, and the casting news indicates that her arrival could mean the loss of multiple characters in Season 4, following a third season that saw the departure of Anupam Kher's Vijay Kapoor, not to mention others like Ella and Cassian. Michelle Forbes is on board New Amsterdam as a doctor who could be a game-changer.