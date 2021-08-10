Massive Monkees in the Park

Following the loss of their Chinatown International District location, Massive Monkees turned to Seattle Parks and Recreation for a place to gather, teach, and dance. The world-renowned breakdance crew is committed to building community around the positive art forms of hip-hop culture. Massive Monkees are the recipients of a Welcome Back Seattle grant and this summer they're offering free open dance sessions where all skill levels are welcome. Find them Tuesdays at Jefferson Park and Fridays at Pratt Park from 6-9 p.m.