Bryson Warren, the No. 15 overall prospect in the class of 2022, took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sunday, recapping the visit for ZAGSBLOG shortly thereafter. “I definitely enjoyed touring the campus and facilities and seeing that they have an NBA system,” Warren said. “Coach (Eric) Musselman said they had over 72 years of experience in the NBA which is good because that’s where I want to be at the next level. They know what it takes. And just the way they approach everything in practice.”