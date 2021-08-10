Cherry Glazerr Lets Her Guard Down on New Moonlit Single “Soft Drink”

While The F16s haven’t graced us with new music since 2019’s WKND FRNDS EP, the Chennai-based rockers have been teasing new sounds for a little while now. Along with the reveal of their forthcoming EP Is It Time to Eat the Rich Yet?—which drops October 22 via House Arrest, and to which the answer is “yes”—today we’re getting a new song called “I’m on Holiday,” which is the exact type of upbeat, smooth-vocaled rock tune to soundtrack your picnic. Well, as long as you don’t think too hard about the lyrics, which the band themselves describe as “a classic case of denial and delusion behind familiar themes of love and tenderness.” Also, if it’s been 16 months or so since your last picnic, you probably shouldn’t take any social cues from the visual that arrives with the track. Let’s just say it gets violent.