Cherry Glazerr Lets Her Guard Down on New Moonlit Single “Soft Drink”
Although the last album we got from from Cherry Glazerr, Stuffed & Ready, came out in 2019, Clementine Creevy has been keeping busy over the years. Recently, she’s released a couple singles, “Big Bang” and “Rabbit Hole,” that have emphasized the sonic evolution her music is taking. She was also featured on the new Willow album with a spot on the track “¡BREAKOUT!” Today, Creevy has returned with another new CG single titled “Soft Drink.”floodmagazine.com
