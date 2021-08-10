Cancel
Theater & Dance

Cherry Glazerr Lets Her Guard Down on New Moonlit Single “Soft Drink”

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the last album we got from from Cherry Glazerr, Stuffed & Ready, came out in 2019, Clementine Creevy has been keeping busy over the years. Recently, she’s released a couple singles, “Big Bang” and “Rabbit Hole,” that have emphasized the sonic evolution her music is taking. She was also featured on the new Willow album with a spot on the track “¡BREAKOUT!” Today, Creevy has returned with another new CG single titled “Soft Drink.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Manhattan#Dance#Stuffed Ready#Willow#Cg#Hermosa
