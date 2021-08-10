Are America’s condos having a midlife crisis?

It’s easy to get whiplash when you hear news about condos today. On one hand are stories [pro and con] about new, luxury condos. On the other, is Champlain Towers, a twelve-story condominium that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing 150 people. The majority of condos in the US fall somewhere in between. They aren’t shiny and new, but most aren’t about to collapse either. Instead, many condos are middle-aged and need major repairs. Their ability to do this is stymied by collective action problems and the lingering effects of the early 2000s real estate boom and bust.