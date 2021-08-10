Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Are America’s condos having a midlife crisis?

By Carolyn Gallaher
ggwash.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to get whiplash when you hear news about condos today. On one hand are stories [pro and con] about new, luxury condos. On the other, is Champlain Towers, a twelve-story condominium that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing 150 people. The majority of condos in the US fall somewhere in between. They aren’t shiny and new, but most aren’t about to collapse either. Instead, many condos are middle-aged and need major repairs. Their ability to do this is stymied by collective action problems and the lingering effects of the early 2000s real estate boom and bust.

ggwash.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Champlain Towers#Fha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Austin, TXHouston Chronicle

Overheated real estate market begins to cool

The pandemic created a frenzied real estate market in much of the United States that has yet to let up, with demand for housing still outpacing the number of homes coming on the market, giving sellers a heavy upper hand in most of the country. But economists say the market cooled off a bit in July — perhaps a sign that the wild price appreciations of the past year may have scared off some buyers who prefer to wait until things calm down, to stay put or to continue renting.
Real EstateHerald & Review

3 Tips for People of Color Pursuing Home Ownership

The current housing market is on fire, with home prices consistently notching record highs. It can be very challenging for people looking to buy their first homes. But it's not impossible and there are plenty of real estate resources out there, including at Wealth Noir. In this Motley Fool Live...
Politics247wallst.com

America's Richest Cities

When the data becomes available, it is likely that COVID-19 will be seen to have had a substantial impact on incomes across the country. Regardless, the richest places in the United States will likely remain so. In dozens of cities, the majority of households earn well more than double the national median household income of $65,712.
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

With housing prices rising, affordability issues are coming

Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, as housing affordability improvements brought on by historically low mortgage rates and dampened rent growth are quickly disappearing. A new analysis by Zillow finds these affordability issues are expected to worsen by the end of the year, and are likely to leave millions newly housing-cost burdened — when rent paid as a share of income rises beyond 30%.
Real EstateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the 10 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Home prices in America’s most costly small towns may rival values in the country’s biggest cities, according to a LendingTree study. These expensive small towns tend to be popular vacation spots for the affluent. Big-city dwellers may dream of slashing expenses by moving to the country. But owning a home...
Real EstatePosted by
Vice

Zillow, Other Tech Firms Are in an ‘Arms Race’ To Buy Up American Homes

Zillow is doing a $450 million bond deal to get the money it needs. Opendoor went public via a Chamath Palihapitiya-backed SPAC deal to scale as quickly as it can. Even Rocket Homes is getting into the action. The race is on among tech firms to gobble up U.S. housing stock and dominate the increasingly competitive high-tech house-flipping market, otherwise known as the fast-growing “iBuyer” industry.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

Is Section 8 About to See its Biggest Expansion Ever?

Ryan Barnes is a CFA and has been advising and managing investment assets for more than 20 years. He has advised hundreds of clients with a particular focus on high-net-worth individuals with multiple real estate holdings. He’s also published more than 600 investing articles in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Forbes, Nasdaq.com, Investopedia.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

A Pocket of Colorado Springs Reigns as the Hottest U.S. Housing Market

The hottest U.S. housing market in the first half of the year was a pocket of Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to a report Thursday from realtor.com. The city’s 80916 ZIP code, encompassing a swath of east Colorado Springs including the airport and the Silver Spruce Golf Course, ranked No. 1 in the the online property portal’s annual Hottest ZIP Codes Report, which analyzed over 29,000 enclaves based on the time it takes properties to sell there and how frequently homes for sale were viewed from January-June.
Real EstateMotley Fool

This Shocking Expense Cost Us a Fortune When We Sold Our Home

Selling a home may cost you more than expected. Consider yourself warned!. Years ago, I was living in a small New York City apartment when my husband and I started dating. Once things got serious, I moved into the house he owned, which made a lot more sense than cramming into my 450-square-foot studio.
House Rentwealthmanagement.com

Why Single-Family Rental Investment Works for HNW Individuals

Single-family rentals (SFRs) have taken off during the pandemic. From April 2020 to April 2021, single-family rents grew 5.3 percent—more than doubling from the year earlier, according to CoreLogic’s Single Family Rent Index. In the process, SFRs also saw their largest price increase in 15 years. The pandemic may have...
Marketsrealtybiznews.com

Another Look at if We are Headed for a Real Estate Bubble

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that it was a housing market crash 13 years ago that set off a worldwide recession. Not that we are on the verge of another Great Recession, but we must be aware of the ongoing signals of distress in the real estate market if another meltdown is to be avoided.
Real Estatehabitatmag.com

Nearly Half of the Pricey Condos on Billionaires' Row Sit Empty

In the mood for a little schadenfreude? Here you go: Billionaires’ Row, according to the New York Post, is a bust. Nearly half of the luxury units across seven buildings in the uber-exclusive Midtown Manhattan stretch — where apartments have sold for more than $100 million — sit empty and dark, according to a new study by the brokerage firm Serhant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy