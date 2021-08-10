Overflow crowd becomes raucous over proposed anti-abortion ordinance in Mason
When Mason Mayor Kathy Grossman opened Monday’s City Council meeting, she commented on the “robust crowd” attending the meeting. It was an understatement. An ordinance that would declare Mason a “sanctuary city for the unborn” is being considered by a council committee; it has not been drafted or introduced as legislation. A similar ordinance was passed this year by the Lebanon City Council.www.journal-news.com
