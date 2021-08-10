Tickets to Events

1) Like many of our local schools and the OHSAA, LCC is moving all ticketing to a digital platform through a partnership with Hometown Ticketing. Beginning this fall, tickets to all LCC home events will be exclusively sold online and must be purchased before arriving at the gate, but are available for sale through the end of the event. We will not have cash on hand at any of our ticketed events. Tickets will be scanned to permit entry into our home events by volunteer staff or our athletic administrators. To purchase tickets to an LCC home event at the stadium or in our gyms, please go to the T-Bird Box Office at https://www.lcchs.edu/o/district/page/athletic-and-event-ticketing-page or download the "Hometown Fan" app.