Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Tickets to Events

lcchs.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) Like many of our local schools and the OHSAA, LCC is moving all ticketing to a digital platform through a partnership with Hometown Ticketing. Beginning this fall, tickets to all LCC home events will be exclusively sold online and must be purchased before arriving at the gate, but are available for sale through the end of the event. We will not have cash on hand at any of our ticketed events. Tickets will be scanned to permit entry into our home events by volunteer staff or our athletic administrators. To purchase tickets to an LCC home event at the stadium or in our gyms, please go to the T-Bird Box Office at https://www.lcchs.edu/o/district/page/athletic-and-event-ticketing-page or download the "Hometown Fan" app.

www.lcchs.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Lcc Community#Ohsaa#Hometown Ticketing#The T Bird Box Office#Lcc Students#Activity Pass#Lcc Athletics#The Lcc Athletic Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy