The other day I was talking to a colleague of mine who covers Ohio State’s football program and he mentioned that the Buckeyes have a major concern. It turns out Ohio State’s freshman kicker missed a couple of field goals in the spring game. He only made one successful field goal all of last season. The Buckeyes were so concerned they went to the transfer portal and brought in a graduate transfer kicker from North Carolina. The whole thing has generated some angst in the event that Oregon plays the Buckeyes close on Sept. 11 in Columbus.