Vogt starts at catcher as d’Arnaud nears activation

The lineups for tonight’s game between the Braves and Reds are now publicly available, so now it’s time to talk about them. Let’s get right into it, then!. The lineup is your usual fare, and is probably as close to full strength as you’ll get for this current iteration of the Braves. They could be close to actually being as full strength as they can be at the moment, since Travis d’Arnaud is extremely close to returning to the Atlanta Braves after injuring his thumb earlier this season.