Stare Deeply Into Blink, the Newly Developed Blackest Ink

By Tim Nelson
architecturaldigest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point in history, you’d be forgiven for assuming that humanity had finished exploring the furthest frontiers of color. And yet, newer, richer pigments keep popping up. Technological breakthroughs in recent years have led to a new whitest white, blackest black, and even a whole new blue to use, each with its own set of implications in fields ranging from art and design to environmental science.

DesignFast Company

This is the world’s blackest black ink. It’s like staring into infinity

People have long made the choice between writing in blue ink or black ink. But now, we have another: Black ink . . . or super black ink?. Artist Stuart Semple has developed what he believes to be the world’s blackest black ink. He calls it Blink, and you can buy it for $16 a bottle. Intended for calligraphy, pen art, or just a very impressive handwritten letters, Blink brings a super high contrast pigment to a medium anyone can handle.
Lifestyledesignboom.com

blink is the world's blackest ink and you can buy it for just $16

British artist stuart semple has created what he’s calling the ‘blackest black ink’. otherwise known as ‘blink’, the matte ink is intended to be used for pen and ink work, calligraphy, paint markers, and brush pens. what’s more, unlike vantablack, blink is available to buy in 30ml bottles for just $15.99. in case you missed it, vantablack is one of the darkest known materials, absorbing up to 99.965% of visible light. in 2016, artist and sculptor anish kapoor bought exclusive rights to the paint, causing a bit of a stir in the art world and especially with stuart semple.
