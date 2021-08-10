Cancel
FEMA to Test Public Alert and Warning Systems Aug. 11

Irving, Texas
 6 days ago
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will test the nation's public alert and warning systems at 1:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) Aug. 11, according to FEMA's press release.

The test will evaluate the Emergency Alert System (EAS) operations to receive and convey a message on the radio and television, as well as the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) to deliver a test message to mobile phones. FEMA conducts regular tests on the alert systems to help identify any technology, administrative and operation improvements.

The EAS national test will be a similar format to the regular monthly tests done by state authorities. Additionally, The WEA test will only be received by individuals that have opted-in to receive test messages.

For more information, visit FEMA Integrated Public Alert & Warning System.

