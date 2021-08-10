FEMA to Test Public Alert and Warning Systems Aug. 11

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will test the nation's public alert and warning systems at 1:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) Aug. 11, according to FEMA's press release.

The test will evaluate the Emergency Alert System (EAS) operations to receive and convey a message on the radio and television, as well as the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) to deliver a test message to mobile phones. FEMA conducts regular tests on the alert systems to help identify any technology, administrative and operation improvements.

The EAS national test will be a similar format to the regular monthly tests done by state authorities. Additionally, The WEA test will only be received by individuals that have opted-in to receive test messages.

For more information, visit FEMA Integrated Public Alert & Warning System.