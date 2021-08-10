Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Tuesday Training Camp Transcripts

By Baltimore Ravens
baltimoreravens.com
 3 days ago

Opening statement: "I'll start off by just saying it's great to be back all working together this year after what we went through last year. I know everybody has been saying it, but I have to get that off my heart. It's fun being here. The other thing is, every time you walk off the field, you see guys at the podium and you kind of listen. What I've heard for 14 years now is guys talking about coming from other places and what a great culture and organization between [head coach] John [Harbaugh] and [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] and [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and just all the people that we have here and the great set up. I hear that so much, and I've heard that because I've been here the whole time. It just … It makes you almost feel like a proud papa, you know? Or at least a proud uncle. If John is the papa, I feel like I've been the uncle all the years doing different things on offense. It's really fun to be in the room with a position I've coached before now. Thanks to [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] and John for making that available and doing that. I've been doing so many things over the years. [I'm] ready to go, and what a great room that we have. We have a bunch of guys – I know you've seen it – that are in there for each other. They come out to work every day. There are critical things in our room that are vitally important, like we're toting the rock for the team and the organization – that's never going to change. We're protecting the passer – that's never going to change. Beyond that, each guy kind of has his own little ability to do something and bring something to the table – even the young guys are coming along. So, that's where I see it. That's where we're at. Any questions?"

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Roman#G Ro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens training camp observations on the Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews connection, defensive penalties and Shaun Wade

The warm start to Monday morning appeared to be matched by the Ravens offense. But as the day continued, the unit cooled off. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first pass was broken up by cornerback Tavon Young, but then he connected on 15 consecutive throws during full-team and seven-on-seven exercises (excluding intentional spikes to stop the clock). His link to starting tight end Mark Andrews ...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Goes Into Shutdown Mode

While the Ravens' upgraded wide receiver unit is getting the buzz, Marlon Humphrey gave everyone a reminder that he's a shutdown corner who shouldn't be trifled with. Humphrey was targeted on four straight plays during 11-on-11 drills Tuesday and he broke up every one. There was a slant across the middle to Devin Duvernay, then a double on longer throws intended for Sammy Watkins down the sideline, and lastly one more shot to Jaylon Moore.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens training camp observations on Chris Westry, Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards’ return and more

At 6 feet 4, with a sprinter’s spindly frame, Chris Westry doesn’t look like a prototypical outside cornerback. But more and more, Westry looks like a potential end-of-the-roster candidate for the Ravens. One sequence in seven-on-seven action highlighted his potential. Midway through the Ravens’ eighth practice of training camp Friday, he ran step for step with Ravens wide receiver Sammy ...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards Are Both First-Teamers for Ravens

Fantasy football owners looking to size up the Ravens' backfield should know this: J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are going to share the load and it might be a pretty even split. The Ravens' first depth chart of the 2021 season has both Dobbins and Edwards listed as starters. On...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Limps Off Field With Injury

Tuesday's practice was brief for rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman. During one-on-one drills, Bateman fell to the ground in pain after making a cut while being defended by Marcus Peters. Bateman stayed face down for several moments, then after being helped off the field, he slowly limped inside and did not return.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marlon Humphrey dominates at Tuesday's training camp practice

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up another training camp practice as they gear up for their preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. While Baltimore saw another injury pop up, this time with wide receiver Rashod Bateman, there were other positive things to take away from the practice, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey dominating the day.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 8/11: Marlon Humphrey's Chances Of Being Defensive Player of the Year

Marlon Humphrey a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate?. Marlon Humphrey is known as a "linebacker playing cornerback." But on Tuesday, Humphrey reminded his coverage ability matches his physicality with four straight passes defensed. After a dominant practice, Ravens Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt stumped for Humphrey as a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 8/10: Is Lamar Jackson the Giannis Antetokounmpo of the NFL?

Kay Adams: 'It's Absurd' to Think Jackson and Ravens Can't Win Super Bowl. "Good Morning Football's" Kay Adams said she was deluged with laughing emojis the other day in response to her assertion that the Ravens are a serious threat to go to the Super Bowl this season. Adams reiterated...
NFLESPN

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson participates in his first full-team practice of training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was impressive in his first full-team training camp of the year, which comes after another tough bout with COVID-19. Jackson "got hit pretty hard with the symptoms" after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 27. He missed the previous 10 days of camp, which is the NFL rule for unvaccinated players who receive a positive result.
NFLYardbarker

Texans Release First Depth Chart: Deshaun Among Surprises?

RB - Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard, Scottie Phillips. RB - Phillip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead, Buddy Howell, Paul Quessenberry (FB) WR - Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Alex Erickson, Andre Roberts, Isaiah Coulter, Nico Collins (R) WR - Chris Conley, Keke Coutee, Chris Moore, Taywan Taylor, Jordan Veasy, Damon Hazelton...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: Alejandro Villanueva has ‘struggled at times’ in training camp

The Baltimore Ravens made sweeping changes to their offensive line this offseason. One such change involved the signing of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle, Alejandro Villanueva. Villanueva was signed to be Orlando Brown’s replacement after the former third-round pick was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason. At...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 3 pleasant surprises from training camp so far

The Baltimore Ravens were bitten by the injury bug this preseason. Bad. Lamar Jackson just got off the Covid-19 list, Rashod Bateman and Marquise Brown are hurt, Bradley Bozeman and Ronnie Stanley are recovering…and the list goes on. As much as we worry about the Ravens fielding a competitive roster...
NFLdefector.com

Josh Johnson Will Hold The Clipboard But Never Drop The Dream

In a move that puts to shame all the Olympic references to athletes chasing their dreams, America’s Spare Quarterback Josh Johnson just signed a contract to be cut at some future date by the New York Jets. The Jets are Johnson’s 20th chased dream in 12 years, and while the circumstances almost never seem to get any more rewarding for him, he keeps chasing that squirrel. And now that it’s 20 squirrels, he deserves some kind of bust in Canton. Maybe next to Brady’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy