Ravens Tuesday Training Camp Transcripts

Opening statement: "I'll start off by just saying it's great to be back all working together this year after what we went through last year. I know everybody has been saying it, but I have to get that off my heart. It's fun being here. The other thing is, every time you walk off the field, you see guys at the podium and you kind of listen. What I've heard for 14 years now is guys talking about coming from other places and what a great culture and organization between [head coach] John [Harbaugh] and [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] and [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and just all the people that we have here and the great set up. I hear that so much, and I've heard that because I've been here the whole time. It just … It makes you almost feel like a proud papa, you know? Or at least a proud uncle. If John is the papa, I feel like I've been the uncle all the years doing different things on offense. It's really fun to be in the room with a position I've coached before now. Thanks to [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] and John for making that available and doing that. I've been doing so many things over the years. [I'm] ready to go, and what a great room that we have. We have a bunch of guys – I know you've seen it – that are in there for each other. They come out to work every day. There are critical things in our room that are vitally important, like we're toting the rock for the team and the organization – that's never going to change. We're protecting the passer – that's never going to change. Beyond that, each guy kind of has his own little ability to do something and bring something to the table – even the young guys are coming along. So, that's where I see it. That's where we're at. Any questions?"