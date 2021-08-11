Uefa Super Cup: Chelsea defeat Villarreal on penalties in Belfast to lift trophy for second time
Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to lift the Uefa Super Cup for a second time after a draining 120 minutes in Belfast. Substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved captain Raul Albiol's spot-kick at Windsor Park on a night that began superbly for the Blues with an excellent first-half performance before the Spaniards stormed back into the contest after the break.www.bbc.co.uk
Comments / 0