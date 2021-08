Selma Blair’s multiple sclerosis experience will be explored in the new documentary ‘Introducing, Selma Blair.’ Watch the emotional trailer. An intimate new documentary from director Rachel Fleit will explore Selma Blair’s harrowing experience with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS. The actress, 49, revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, one that disrupts communication between the body and the brain. That diagnosis will now be the basis of Introducing, Selma Blair, in theaters and on Discovery+ on October 21.