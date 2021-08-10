Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Falcons CB Fabian Moreau intercepts QB Feleipe Franks

By Matt Urben
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwKl5_0bNeSc1D00

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their first preseason game this Friday, one area fans will be watching closely is the defensive secondary. Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Darqueze Dennard and Ricardo Allen all moved on during the offseason and the Falcons brought in Duron Harmon, Erik Harris and rookie Richie Grant as replacements.

Atlanta also signed former Washington Football Team defensive back Fabian Moreau, who is competing for the team’s No. 2 corner spot opposite A.J. Terrell. On Tuesday, Moreau came away with an interception of backup quarterback Feleipe Franks.

Check out the highlight below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

Gallery

Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster projection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CqVx_0bNeSc1D00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Grant
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Darqueze Dennard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Washington Football Team#Gallery Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones misses second straight practice and will be limited throughout the rest of camp

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and I’ll continue to reiterate that the most important thing during this period is getting to the first week of the season with as few injuries as possible — particularly to teams’ star players. The Titans are getting their first taste of just this as the recently acquired Julio Jones missed his second straight practice yesterday and will be limited throughout the rest of camp — most likely precautionary.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Feleipe Franks reportedly turning heads in Falcons training camp

NFL preseason games are getting underway, and Felipe Franks could help solidify his standing with the Atlanta Falcons. Franks went undrafted after the 2020 season, but according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the former Arkansas and Florida quarterback has impressed in training camp. “Inside Training Camp Live”. “And here’s another...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Is Feleipe Franks pressuring AJ McCarron for the backup QB job?

Under the old regime, the Falcons never tried to upgrade their backup quarterback spot. That seemed silly until Matt Schaub tossed 460 yards on the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Despite some limitations, Schaub was able to keep the Falcons in games. Things worked for as long as Schaub stayed in the NFL. The Falcons had no plan for the future. There was a plan for right-then.
NFLSporting News

Twitter roasts Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron, praises Feleipe Franks for Atlanta debuts

AJ McCarron has spent seven seasons in the NFL, but during his Falcons debut Friday night, he didn't look like a seasoned veteran. The Falcons started McCarron in their preseason opener against the Titans to allow Matt Ryan to rest. Atlanta played McCarron during the first half of its 23-3 defeat and he wasn't able to lead a scoring drive. In fact, the Falcons totaled just 6 yards in the first half after McCarron's first three drives all netted negative yardage.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Surprising Training Camp Cut Candidates Ft. AJ McCarron & Javian Hawkins

The Atlanta Falcons have made their first round of camp cuts to get the roster at 85-players. However, with the second preseason game coming up down in Miami against the Dolphins on Saturday, who are some players in jeopardy of being cut? AJ McCarron, Javian Hawkins, Christian Blake and more make the list! Thomas Mott breaks down his top 5 potential surprise camp cuts on this edition of Falcons Today. Predict the score of Falcons vs. Dolphins at the pinned comment below! Falcons training camp quarterback rumors have continued to show that the difference between #2 quarterback AJ McCarron and #3 quarterback Feleipe Franks is very minor.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcons practice roundup: Backup QB AJ McCarron is “god awful” and more

The Falcons wrapped up another practice against the Miami Dolphins in the sizzling south Florida heat on Thursday. These inter-team practices are much more notable than normal training camp with players much more competitive and happy to finally be playing against opponents and not teammates. It also gives fans a...
NFLon3.com

Undrafted Feleipe Franks learning from Matt Ryan, fighting for Falcons backup job

The Atlanta Falcons opted to not take a quarterback with the fourth-overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. But the Falcons are not staying away from adding depth to their quarterback room. Former Arkansas and Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Falcons in May. And throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy