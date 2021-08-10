The Importance of Networking

Companies can use these three tips to find exceptional people for the finance department. Recruiters must have a robust interview process when finding people for the finance department. They should not just screen resumes and let candidates talk about previous work experiences. That may not be enough. Recruiters should also test people on their technical knowledge. This is important because finance is a quantitative field. Recruiters can quiz candidates on various financial concepts. They can ask candidates to complete an assignment at home. They can also ask candidates to compute mathematical problems without a calculator. Do not just pay attention to the answers that candidates give. Recruiters also need to consider how candidates arrive at their answers. Pay attention to people’s thought processes.