Have you ever had a cup of vanilla tea? No, I don’t mean the kind with artificial flavoring. But one infused with a real vanilla bean? It is one of my ideas of heaven on earth and I have been on a quest for years after first tasting it. In 1985, I visited my friend Herta in Cologne, Germany and one afternoon we stopped at a quaint tea shop near the river. Herta asked for vanilla tea, and the clerk opened a large brass tin. The delicate and fresh fragrance of vanilla wafted through the air. Back home, we brewed a pot of the vanilla tea and my first sip was sublime.