Turning Underdogs into Advocates

Fifteen years ago, I began a campaign that I didn’t expect I would still be running. It started as a campaign for justice for the girls and women of the Democratic Republic of Congo. I’d been reading up on human rights atrocities in DRC for several years, and my outrage at the situation for females in Congo had boiled over. The rape capitol of the world had my attention, and after traveling twice there with Human Rights Watch and V-Day, I was determined to not only write about Congo, but also to help seek justice for women there. But What were the chances that I could bring attention to this crisis enough to make a difference? I was a white woman of privilege from one of the wealthiest counties in the country. I was writing a novel about a Congolese child who faced rape, suffering, abandonment, and heartbreak. Would my empathy for the women in Congo outweigh the fact that I was writing from the vantage point of an outsider?