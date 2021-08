PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. U.S. toy industry dollar sales increased +19% from January-June 2021, growing +$1.7B, to $11.0B in sales, according to The NPD Group. Unit sales increased +13% during the time period continuing the reversal in trend from the prior two years. Average Selling Price (ASP) increased +6% to $10.51; however, growth slowed compared to last year at this time. From 2018 to 2021 the industry experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% in both dollars and ASP, clearly driven by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. However, the CAGR for units was flat over that period.