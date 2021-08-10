UPDATE: Mylan (MYL) Spikes Following Comments at Investor Conference

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.