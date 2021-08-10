Bring Your Binoculars And Hiking Shoes To The Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge In Southern California

Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge is a sanctuary and breeding ground for birds and other wildlife. It was established in 1930 when officials set aside 32,766 acres within the Pacific Flyway. The refuge sees thousands of visitors coming around each year to enjoy the unique geology and habitats. Here is what you can expect during your day trip.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

The refuge is located in the Imperial Valley, at the southern end of the Salton Sea. It's comprised of two areas, 18 miles apart. Each area consists of wetland habitats, farm fields, and tree rows that you are sure to enjoy whether hiking or driving.

Start your tour at the visitor center. It is where you can pick up brochures and information packets and explore a bird diorama and bookstore. From here, you can roam the massive grounds. The refuge has two main trails with observation towers.

The first is the Rock Hill Trail, a two-mile round trip that passes through different habitats. It is a self-guided trail, beginning near the visitor center and ending at the edge of the Salton Sea. You should prepare your spotting scopes, cameras, or binoculars for up-close shots of wildlife.

The Michael Hardenberger Trail is a 0.7-mile loop that encircles a freshwater duck pond. It lies at Unit 1 off Vendel Road, at the south end of the Salton Sea. It is best used in the winter when migrating and overwintering birds inhabit the pond.

Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge permits waterfowl hunting from October through February at select sites. Only coots, white geese, ducks, and moorhens may be hunted. While there are strict regulations and daily quotas, hunting is a great way to understand the wildlife, their habitats, and their behavior.

As a haven for diverse wildlife, the refuge has documented 519 different species of wildlife. They include 15 fish species, 22 amphibians and reptiles, 41 mammals, and 433 birds. Though a significant number of the birds are migratory, an estimated 109 are year-round residents of the refuge.

Due to its unique location, Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge sees some of the hottest temperatures in the country. So, make sure to wear appropriate clothing and bring water, sunscreen, and hats. Head to the website to plan your visit!

Address: Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 906 W Sinclair Rd, Calipatria, CA 92233, USA