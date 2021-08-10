Why One Nashville Singer-Songwriter '100 Percent' Supports Venue Vaccine Mandates

Nashville singer-songwriter Michaela Anne has been enduring an especially trying and emotional pandemic. While the performer was pregnant with her first child, her own mother suffered a debilitating stroke. At the same time, her career and that of her husband and bandmate was drying up. Now, just a few weeks before returning to the live stage with a performance at Bonnaroo, Michaela Anne is in disbelief as Covid-19 cases surge because of the highly transmissible Delta variant. In her own words, the vocalist and new mom talks about why it’s imperative that the live music community finds a way to continue to perform for fans, even if that means requiring proof of vaccination to attend a concert.