Snohomish County urges residents to know how to keep cool in next round of heat
Temperatures are expected to increase Thursday and remain hot into the weekend, and residents are encouraged to be prepared. Snohomish County is part of the excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service for much of Washington state. Temperatures are likely to exceed 95 degrees F in parts of the county. These temperatures can become dangerous to vulnerable individuals and pets who are unable to stay cool.www.newsofmillcreek.com
