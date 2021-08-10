Local Delta Variant Information
The Tompkins County Health Department is publishing data on the increased prevalence of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The Delta variant contains mutations that make the coronavirus spread more easily, even in fully vaccinated individuals. The Delta variant has become the predominant variant both locally and across the country.
