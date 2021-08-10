Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Video: Retro Gaming Prices Are Much More Reasonable In Japan

By Alex Olney
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a sucker for a few of the classics in the gaming sphere, you'll probably know the sting of looking up some obscure little gem like Doshin the Giant and getting whiplash upon seeing the price. Rare games are just worth a lot, it's just the way it is, right? Well in Japan things are a little bit different, and collecting old Nintendo gubbins is not quite as financially daunting as it is in the West.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro Games#Video Game#Retro Gaming#Console Games#Giant#North American#European#Yahoo Auctions#50hz#Super Tennis#Ntsc#60hz#Snes#The Super Famicom#Smash Bros#Super Potato#Ebay#Non Japanese#Super Metroid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

Round Up: All The Games From Nintendo's Indie World Showcase - August 2021

It's a great time to be a lover of indie games, as Nintendo's latest Indie World showcase was packed with absolute bangers. 19 games in total were shown off in the latest presentation, and the general consensus is pretty good; overall, a fantastic showing for Nintendo. But if you missed it, or you can't remember quite what happened, no worries — we're here to catch you up.
Video GamesThe Verge

Super Mario 64 probably won’t be the last million-dollar video game

Earlier this month, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1,560,000 at auction, a staggering price that nearly doubled a record set just two days before by a similarly pristine copy of The Legend of Zelda. The auctions could mark just the beginning of even more eye-poppingly large video game sales. It seems very likely that Mario’s first 3D adventure won’t be the last game to command a million-dollar sum.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies. 1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 42,642 201,731. 2 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 22,815 130,134. 3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018...
Video GamesNME

A retro gamer is translating and digitising Sega Mega Drive game manuals

A Resetera forum user is preserving video game history by digitising and translating Sega Mega Drive game manuals, box art and screenshots. Resetera user Water shared his work on the project, titled VGComplete, yesterday (July 31), describing the project as a “little hobby I’ve been working on”. They also stated that other retro game databases are “kind of boring”.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer - Part 6: A Lone Marine Battled

Installation was much the same as with the first Quake, with the port now done by David Kirsch still having most of the same limitations as Dave Taylor’s original Quake port, although Quake II does at least have better support for mouselook. That said, I did find I had to copy my system’s libGL.so.1.2 file to the Quake II installation directory twice named as both opengl32 and libGL.so in order to get OpenGL acceleration to work reliably.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Nintendo Decides to Pull the Plug on Dr Mario World

I must confess that Dr Mario is quite possibly one of my most favourite games of all time. When I heard, therefore, that it was set to get a mobile revival, I have to admit to being more than a little interested in checking it out. When it did release in the Summer of 2019, however, I was not alone in my reaction that, overall, it was pretty terrible. – It could’ve been great, but the short version is that, like a lot of mobile games, Nintendo decided to kill it with borderline required microtransactions.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

The 5 best handhelds for retro gaming on the go

Emulating retro games is the best way for most people to revisit or visit old-school games for the first time. For those who don’t have the deep pockets or patience to start a retro game collection, emulation is the way to go. Emulating games isn’t hard to do or very...
Video GamesGamespot

New World Was Steam's Best-Selling Game Last Week

New World MMO dominated the Steam best-seller charts last week, leading the way for the Amazon project after the company had suffered repeated failures with other online games. Taking both the first and second place slots, New World beat The Ascent, Tribes of Midgard, and other games to the top of the charts.
Video GamesComicBook

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leak Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons leak has surfaced online and is making the rounds within the Animal Crossing and Nintendo Switch communities as it seemingly spoils a pretty substantial surprise coming to the game, possibly in the near future. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a year, but its popularity and endless gameplay loop means many are still playing the Switch exclusive to this day. And a lot of these fans have all been wondering the same thing since launch: where are Brewster and his cafe? Many were surprised to not see the fan-favorite character at launch, and many are even more surprised this still hasn't been rectified. That said, it looks like this may finally change with a future update.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Will New World’s Delay Fix the Amazon MMO’s Biggest Problems?

Amazon recently announced that they’ve decided to delay New World‘s release date from August 31 to September 28. According to this tweet from the New World development team, this delay is seen as a response to feedback the team received during the MMO’s recent closed beta:. If this all seems...
Tenniswegotthiscovered.com

PlayStation Plus Members Aren’t Happy With August’s Leaked Free Games

A recent leak appearing to reveal the three games being given away for free via PlayStation Plus in August has left many fans disappointed. For folks not aware, Sony usually announces each month’s giveaway one or two weeks ahead of their availability on the premium service, giving users plenty of advance warning to grab the current selection before they return to full price on the digital storefront. That being the case, it’s likely the company will come forward to make everything official over the coming days, though it should probably brace itself for a far different reception to that of July’s offering.
Video GamesTwinfinite

5 Great Games You, Probably, Never Played

The PS1 was the vessel for arguably the golden age of JRPGs. The console was packed to the brim with absolute gems. In fact, even lesser-known games that could be considered “cult” classics, such as Vagrant Story, Vandal Hearts, and The Legend of Dragoon are generally just properly considered classics at this point. In order to really find the hidden gems, you have even a layer below those games.
Video GamesComicBook

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leak Reveals Huge Surprise Coming

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons leak has possibly spoiled a huge surprise coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game in the near future. Since the release of the newest Animal Crossing game last year, fans of the Nintendo series have all been collectively wondering one thing: where the heck is Brewster and his Museum Cafe? Well, according to the game's files, both may be coming soon.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Konami's Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls Rises From The Dead

Update: Well, that was unexpected. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls was announced in 2018 (see story below), soft-launched in Canada in 2019 and then delisted, but it's now getting resurrected (pardon the pun) on Apple Arcade (thanks, Gematsu). It has been confirmed for iOS, tvOS, and Mac, and the release date is listed as 'soon'. You can check out the official site here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy