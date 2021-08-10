Video: Retro Gaming Prices Are Much More Reasonable In Japan
If you're a sucker for a few of the classics in the gaming sphere, you'll probably know the sting of looking up some obscure little gem like Doshin the Giant and getting whiplash upon seeing the price. Rare games are just worth a lot, it's just the way it is, right? Well in Japan things are a little bit different, and collecting old Nintendo gubbins is not quite as financially daunting as it is in the West.www.nintendolife.com
Comments / 0