Video: Retro Gaming Prices Are Much More Reasonable In Japan

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons leak has surfaced online and is making the rounds within the Animal Crossing and Nintendo Switch communities as it seemingly spoils a pretty substantial surprise coming to the game, possibly in the near future. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a year, but its popularity and endless gameplay loop means many are still playing the Switch exclusive to this day. And a lot of these fans have all been wondering the same thing since launch: where are Brewster and his cafe? Many were surprised to not see the fan-favorite character at launch, and many are even more surprised this still hasn't been rectified. That said, it looks like this may finally change with a future update.