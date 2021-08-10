Cancel
Idris Elba Joins 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' as Knuckles

By Adam B. Vary
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot off his starring role in “The Suicide Squad,” Idris Elba has joined the cast of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” as the voice of Knuckles, Sonic’s scrappy nemesis-turned-compatriot, Paramount announced on Tuesday. The actor confirmed the casting by posting a first look at the character — or, rather, the character’s...

www.greenwichtime.com

