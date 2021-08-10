Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

In Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte adds an explosive presence on the wing

By Chase Whitney
At The Hive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaise your hand if you had Kelly Oubre Jr. being the Charlotte Hornets’ biggest free agent signing of the 2021 offseason. Ah, nobody is raising their hand. Thought so. The Hornets needed to add depth on the wing behind Gordon Hayward; it was not expected said depth piece would signing be one of the best free agent wings on the market to a team-friendly deal at two years, $24.6M with a partial guarantee for year two, but here we are. Oubre Jr. — more commonly known as T$unami Papi — and his explosive athleticism, defensive event creation and supreme shooting confidence have found a landing spot in the Queen City. What exactly will he provide to the Hornets, though?

www.atthehive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Glenn Robinson Iii
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Cleaning The Glass#Draymond Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Golden State Warriors royally botched the Kelly Oubre Jr. situation

The Golden State Warriors could’ve done something more to either retain Kelly Oubre Jr. or complete a sign-and-trade, at least using his contract value as an asset. Neither happened, and it’s a situation they’ll look back on with regret. Last offseason, once the Warriors found out that Klay Thompson went...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Damian Lillard, Kelly Oubre Jr. and More

Damian Lillard's satisfaction with the Portland Trailblazers, or lack thereof, continues to be one of the most interesting offseason stories, with new reports suggesting he may stay put in the pacific northwest. Is there another option for the MVP candidate and what might the team be working on to keep...
NBAUSA Today

LaMelo Ball reacts on Twitter to the Hornets signing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has himself a new teammate — Kelly Oubre Jr. On Thursday night, Oubre Jr. agreed to a two-year, $26M deal with the Hornets, who spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Oubre Jr. provides Charlotte another...
NBAEast Bay Times

Kelly Oubre will not return to Warriors, will sign with Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr., a free agent, won’t be returning to the Warriors after agreeing to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Because of the deal’s length, which was reported by The Athletic, there is no possibility of a sign-and-trade for the Warriors. Oubre, 25, averaged 15.4 points,...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Kelly Oubre Jr. finalizing 2-year, $26 million deal with Hornets

Free agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets are finalizing an agreement on a multiyear deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The final numbers are still being ironed out, but his annual salary is expected to exceed $12 million, sources said. In a free agent landscape in which cap space is drying up, Oubre Jr. is securing one of the few remaining deal structures that is above the midlevel exception of $9.5 million.
NBABleacher Report

Spurs Rumors: Warriors FA Kelly Oubre Jr. Interested in 2021 NBA Free-Agency Talks

Free-agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is looking to speak with the San Antonio Spurs once the negotiating period begins Monday, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. A source told Orsborn that Oubre thinks “his game would flourish under the direction of Gregg Popovich and the team’s developmental...
NBASLAM

Kelly Oubre Jr. Has Interest In Joining Spurs

Kelly Oubre Jr. has always been a solid scorer at the NBA level. After being traded to the Thunder then flipped to the Warriors in the Chris Paul trade last offseason, he’s finally set to hit free agency this summer. Still 25 years old, Oubre should have plenty of suitors....
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte trying to poach Kelly Oubre Jr. from Dubs

Unrestricted free agent Kelly Oubre, Jr. might be on his way to help LaMelo Ball and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets as free agency talks continue. Oubre played all of last season with the Golden State Warriors as he finished the second year of his two-year deal worth $30 million which he signed back in 2019 as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Kelly Oubre, Hornets agree to two-year deal worth more than $26M

The Hornets and free-agent wing Kelly Oubre are in agreement on a two-year deal that will be worth more than $26M, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. David Aldridge of The Athletic reported earlier on Thursday that the Hornets and Oubre had engaged in discussions, while Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was first to report that the two sides were finalizing a multiyear deal expected to exceed $12M per year.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Warriors sign-and-trade involves Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 2021-22 season is going to be a pivotal time for the Golden State Warriors not only because they get Klay Thompson back for the first-time since the 2019 NBA Finals, but because they have a real chance to be a championship contender once again. Not only do they have their “Big 3” back in Steph, Klay and Draymond, but the Warriors also have guys like Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole and their two rookies in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets in discussions with free agent Kelly Oubre

It’s been an uneventful week for the Charlotte Hornets since the start of free agency but there has finally been some movement from the front office. Earlier Thursday, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Charlotte had emerged as a suitor for Lauri Markkanen. Tonight, it’s being reported by The Athletic’s David Aldridge that Kelly Oubre Jr. is in discussions with Charlotte. Aldridge reported that there will be no agreement tonight but talks are ongoing.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 teams who could still consider adding Kelly Oubre Jr.

During his first few years in the league with the Washington Wizards, Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled to carve out a role with his team, but during the 2017-18 NBA season, Oubre Jr. stepped up into a “sixth-man-like” role for the Wizards and quickly became a high-flying, athletic wing that was gaining the attention of plenty around the league.
NBARealGM

Kelly Oubre Jr. In Talks With Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. is in discussions with the Charlotte Hornets. Oubre averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.7 minutes over 55 games last season with the Golden State Warriors. Oubre was on a $14.4 million expiring contract last season and was reportedly seeking $20 million per year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy