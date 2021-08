The Texans' unofficial depth chart lists Mark Ingram and Lindsay as co-starters, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. They're followed by David Johnson and Rex Burkhead on a depth chart that could tilt in one direction or the other in the coming weeks. Given the success that Ingram, Lindsay and Johnson have had at the NFL level at various times, it does seem likely that Houston's backfield could turn into a committee situation in which carry allotment is determined by a hot-hand approach. That's less than ideal from a fantasy perspective, but if Tyrod Taylor ends up as the team's starting QB out of the gate this coming season, a run-heavy approach is plausible.