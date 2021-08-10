Cancel
Psychology Student Uses Virtual Reality to Study Astronaut Emergencies

ncsu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine this: You’re an astronaut on a long-term space flight when someone gets hurt. You must assemble a medical ventilator amid ongoing chaos — alarms are ringing, people are shouting and images are flashing on nearby monitors. To help astronauts prepare for such critical situations, NC State psychology doctoral student...

