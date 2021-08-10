Nearly 94,000 Kids Got COVID-19 Last Week. They Were 15% Of All New Cases
Coronavirus cases among children are rising at a time when the highly infectious delta variant is advancing across the United States at a rapid clip. New state-level data analyzed by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows that children accounted for roughly 15% of all newly reported COVID-19 cases across the nation for the week ending on Aug. 5.www.northcountrypublicradio.org
