Nearly 94,000 Kids Got COVID-19 Last Week. They Were 15% Of All New Cases

By Joe Hernandez
North Country Public Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus cases among children are rising at a time when the highly infectious delta variant is advancing across the United States at a rapid clip. New state-level data analyzed by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows that children accounted for roughly 15% of all newly reported COVID-19 cases across the nation for the week ending on Aug. 5.

