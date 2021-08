Sunrise Senior Living has hired Nick Stengle as the company’s new COO while also naming Tav Hare CFO. The hirings deepen the McLean, Virginia-based company’s leadership bench, particularly on the in-home services side. Stengle previously worked as COO of Kindred at Home, the nation’s largest home health provider, which is being fully acquired by insurance giant Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Before that, he was with TPG Capital’s portfolio operations team. He also previously worked with hospitality companies HMSHost International and Marriott International.