Boston’s famous Skinny House back on the market for $1.2 million

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1pm -4pm WOW!! THIS IS YOUR NEW FOREVER HOME. One-of-a-kind, multi-generational 6 bed 6.5 bath colonial in the heart of Kensington which sits on a half-acre lot. This property has it all!! 4 finished levels over 6,800 Square feet of total finished living area and over 5600 above grade.The main level offers a rare second master suite with a walk-in closet, a large full bathroom with heated floors, a double sink, and custom tile. Across from this bedroom, you will open barn doors that lead into a relaxing sunroom equipped with tons of natural light. As you walk towards the back of the main level you will pass the living room, half bathroom with custom finishes, into an open modern kitchen with high-end stainless-steel Appliances, gorgeous soft close cabinets, an extended island with quartz countertops, a wooden range hood, huge walk-in butler+-+G+Gs pantry with additional cabinets, and beverage fridge. The Kitchen is positioned right across the large family room which entertains a gas fireplace, wiring for the large TV, recess lighting, coffered ceiling, and two large French doors that lead to the patio. There are approved plans for a nice screened-in porch as well. There is a rear entry mudroom that you would use to enter which has a custom cubby with a bench, hooks, and closet space. The second level boasts of 4 total bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. THIS MASTER SUITE is AMAZING!! Spacious room with plenty of natural light, sitting area, butler+-+G+Gs pantry, wired for TV, coffee maker, and beverage fridge. Three total closets, 2 normal wall closets, and a HUGE custom walk-in closet with built-ins, and electrical outlets. The ceiling offers distinctive lighting that surrounds the entire room. The luxury master bathroom has it all, double showers, a standalone tub, separate vanities, elegant fixtures, LED no Fog Mirrors, and storage. The 2nd bedroom is a Princess Suite with a beautiful independent full bath and walk-in closet. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms are a nice size and share a unique Jack and Jill full Bathroom. This level encompasses the laundry room and hallway storage.You walk up to a 3rd third level which has some of the original wood exposed in the ceiling and upgraded sconce lighting. Great space to use for a rec room or play area. As you walk forward, will find another large bedroom with its own gorgeous full bathroom with a frameless shower. The Basement has an enormous recreation room, wired for 3 flat screens, upscale L-shaped bar with a contemporary design, soft close cabinetry, fixtures, space for built-in fridge, a drawer microwave, and dishwasher. The builder installed a wine cellar that has its own temperature controls to keep your wine perfectly leveled. You will discover another full bathroom with custom textured tile and upscaled fixtures. This basement does have a large french door walk up into the backyard.This house has engineered hardwood flooring on the main level and bedroom level, the basement has waterproof LVT floors, and the 3rd floor has new carpet. Tons of windows and natural light throughout the house. All bathrooms are tastefully decorated. Beautiful trim package throughout the house. High-end touches and fixtures throughout this gorgeous home+-+G+-one of its kind.Outside you will find a beautiful front porch with ceiling fans and recess lights. Lush green lawn with tall trees for privacy. Long driveway with a turnaround leading to 2 car garage ready to be built with foundation and slab. Plans approved for screened porch outside the family room. A large backyard with a privacy fence and unlimited potential+-+G+-let your imagination go wild.**Offer Deadline 6pm on 8/17/2021** The seller can accept an offer prior to the deadline.