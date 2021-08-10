Cancel
Boston’s famous Skinny House back on the market for $1.2 million

By Dana Gerber Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most famous houses in Boston — the legendarily lean Skinny House in the North End — is for sale at an outsize price: $1.2 million dollars. The narrow nest was listed Monday by Carmela Laurella of CL Properties, marking the first time the Skinny House has been for sale since 2017 when it went for a cool $900,000. (Back in 2000, it sold for just $345,000, according to the Zillow listing.)

