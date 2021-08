The start of the Fanduel and DraftKings NFL preseason kicks off the start of NFL DFS season and is the Thanksgiving to the Christmas morning that comes the first Sunday after labor day weekend. A day to be thankful, for sure, but also one that can spiral in the wrong direction if you fill up too quickly on sides and don’t plan appropriately. In this article we’ll walk through Fanduel and DraftKings NFL Preseason Picks and Strategy reminders to help you build smarter lineups in 2019.